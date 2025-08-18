IceRays Announce New Ticket Offers for Families and Students

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -The Corpus Christi IceRays are making it easier and more affordable than ever before for families and students to experience the thrill of live hockey at American Bank Center this season.

Starting this season, during the week of ALL home games, an adult ticket purchased in the Family Section comes with a free kid's ticket-giving families a budget-friendly way to enjoy the excitement of IceRays hockey together. This offer is valid for kids 12 and under and applies to all regular-season home games.

In addition, the IceRays are launching a $5 student ticket available day of game at the box office with a valid student ID. Whether you're in high school or college, you can now catch an IceRays game without breaking the bank.

These promotions are part of the IceRays' ongoing commitment to growing the game of hockey in South Texas and creating an unbeatable game-day atmosphere for fans of all ages.

The IceRays open their home schedule on September 19 and 20 against the Lone Star Brahmas with a weekend celebration at the American Bank Center. One-dollar ($1) 16oz beers will be offered on Friday, Sept 19ths home opener and a FREE tailgate block party celebration with live music by the Chainlinks, food trucks, beer trucks and interactive games will kick off the Saturday, September 20th game. The FREE block party will run from 3-6pm and the IceRays, offering $1 hotdogs will faceoff at 7pm. Tickets are available now!

For more information, visit www.goicerays.com., call 361-814-PUCK or email: Tickets@GoIceRays.com







