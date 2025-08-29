3 Takeaways Day 4 Training Camp

Published on August 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







1 Another Great Day of Competition

The team used the last day of training camp to see the team in game action with an intersquad scrimmage. Head Coach Kyle McKenzie was happy with the compete level during the game, "Today was a game day for the boys, the guys showed up, made plays and there was good competition which is what we want to see."

2 First Look as a Team

After three days of individual skills and drills the team was able to work as one. Assistant Coach Chris Garrity noticed the excitement for the upcoming preseason games in Dallas this weekend, "The boys seem ready for preseason and I'm looking forward to the weekend."

3 Fun Week and Fun

As training camp comes to a close everybody enjoyed being back on the ice and had a great week. Garrity noticed the smiles and energy on the ice from everyone during the session, "The players were having fun and I saw a lot of smiles on the ice today."







North American Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2025

3 Takeaways Day 4 Training Camp - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.