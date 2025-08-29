3 Takeaways Day 3 Training Camp

1 Tough Decisions Upcoming

For the first time during training camp the entire team was on the ice. Assistant Coach Chris Garrity was thrilled seeing everybody on the ice and preparing for difficult decisions, "Having the full team on the ice was exciting, there are a couple of really tough decisions still to be made."

2 High Pace of Play and Playmaking ability

The team showed a higher pace of play and more playmaking ability during day three of training camp and this was noticed by all. Head Coach Kyle McKenzie noticed this after the practice session, " I loved the pace and play making ability I saw on the ice today."

3 Team Building is Being Noticed

As the team skated together for the first time the biggest eye opener for the staff was how close this team is becoming as well as building chemistry together on the ice. Kyle McKenzie noted, "I can already feel the team comradery growing and I like the direction the team is heading; the team can ride very high this year."







