3 Takeaways Day 1 Training Camp

Published on August 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







1 First day was a success

The New Mexico Ice Wolves completed day one of training camp Tuesday morning, August 26. The staff and players were excited to get back on the ice as the battle to make the roster officially begun. Head Coach Kyle McKenzie was happy with what he saw, "Great first day, the boys brought a lot of intensity, compete, and battle level."

2 Returners brought the energy

The returning players made an instant impact on day one of camp in the eyes of Assistant Coach Chris Garrity, "The returners brought a lot of energy, enthusiasm, and effort while setting the tone high for the rest of the group."

3 First day toughness

The first day of camp is usually the toughest for everyone, for the players it's the conditioning and learning to play with new teammates. The coaches are working hard on evaluating new players as well as returners. Kyle McKenzie made note of this after the completion of the first day, "The first day of camp is always tougher, it's nice to get back into the swing of things and overall, I thought it was a great first day."







North American Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025

3 Takeaways Day 1 Training Camp - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.