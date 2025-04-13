Gavin Reed Announces his Commitment to Play Division I Hockey at the Air Force Academy

April 13, 2025

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Defenseman Gavin Reed has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at the Air Force Academy!

Reed is a 6'3 left-shot defenseman from Dayton, MN who joined the Wings during the 2023-24 season. During the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in 57 games scoring 4 goals, 26 assists, for 30 total points and has a +13 on the season. Just recently, he was also voted as the Most Improved on the team by his teammates and team staff.

"Gavin was our most improved player this year for a reason" says Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer. "He fine tuned his game and added a lot of dimension to it. He is heavily relied on and a big minute player. Gavin and the staff at Air Force will do great things together."

"I am very proud and honored to announce my commitment to further my education and play Division I hockey at Air Force Academy, as well as serve my country," explains Reed. "I would like to thank my friends, coaches, and teammates who helped me along the way. #gofalcons"

Gavin is the second player on the Wings roster to commit to Air Force this season, and will be joining Cade Moxham. Gavin will join the Falcons roster in the 2026-27 season.

Other familiar names from the Wings organization that have gone to the Air Force Academy are Clayton Cosentino and Owen Dubois.

The Air Force Academy this season had a 16-21-3 overall record under Head Coach Frank Serratore and Assistant Coaches Andy Ber, Joe Doule, Josh Holmstrom, and Steve Jennings who is also a familiar name in the Aberdeen Wings organization.

