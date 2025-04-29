Wings End 2024-25 Season with Game 5 Loss in Bismarck

April 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Bismarck, ND to take on the Bobcats in the Winner-Take-All Game 5 of the the NAHL Central Division Semifinals of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. After the Wings took two games on the road, the Bobcats came to Aberdeen and tied the series forcing a Game 5 to be played back in the VFW Sports Center.

The first period would start out slow for the Wings, but they would stay calm as they knew they would eventually get their chances. Unfortunately, they would get sent to the box right away in the period, and would have to send out a Penalty Killing squad out. But, their efforts would be successful as Bismarck would not be able to score on their Power Play. Towards the middle of the period, the Wings would be able to pick up a bit offensively, firing shots, but none would be able to get past the Bismarck goaltender. Then, they would get their chance on the Power Play when Bismarck would take a boarding penalty. But, they would not be successful in their efforts either. There would be no scoring on the board after the first period.

The second period would see the most offense in the entire game, and it would come from both sides of the ice. To start, Ian Engel for the Bobcats would be the first to get on the board. But, not even a minute later, Ryder Many Grey Horses for the Wings would get his second of the Postseason with assists coming from Jibber Kuhl and Briggs Orr. Just two minutes after that, Jibber Kuhl would give the Wings a lead when he would find himself on a breakaway while the Bobcats were on a change, and assists would come from Sebastian Lillsund and Gavin Reed. The Wings would head to the penalty box just a few moments later, and would have to be on the Penalty Kill again, but they would only allow just one shot on goal, and the Bobcats would not be able to score on this attempt. However, once they were at full-strength, it would be Keanu Krenn who would score, evening the score between the two teams once again throughout this series. Just 40 seconds later, Bryce Johnson would get his third of the Postseason, and the Wings would reclaim their lead. Passes for this goal would come from Leonid Bulgakov, and Nikolai Tishkevich. Just as it seemed like Aberdeen was gaining more and more momentum, they had found themselves in the box again, and this time, their efforts were not as successful as Alexandr Kim would score and we would have a 3-3 game heading into the third period.

Throughout the third period, the Wings seemed to remain calm. Most of the period would pass, and each team would get a few good scoring chances, but nothing would be added to the score sheet. Tensions started to rise, and Bismarck's Jakub Kopecky would get a Charging penalty which would cost him 5 and a game. This would put the Wings on a 5 minute Power Play. They started to gain more confidence, but partway through, Owen Pitters for the Wings would get a 4 minute roughing penalty. During the 4 on 4 play, Bismarck's Josh Lehto would score, giving them the first lead of the game. After, the Bobcat's Ian Engel would get a double-minor High-Sticking penalty, and the Wings would score off of that. But, unfortunately the goal was called off. As time was ticking down on the clock, the Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to take this game to overtime. They would score another goal, but again, the tying goal would be called off. Instead, Bismarck would be able to take the puck down the ice, and Keanu Krenn would seal the deal in the empty net, and that is how the 2024-25 season would come to a close for the Aberdeen Wings.

Damon Cunningam was in net for the Wings, stopping 24 of 28 shots sent his way.

