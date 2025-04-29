Oklahoma Warriors Promote Mick Berge to Head Coach

April 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are pleased to announce Mick Berge has been promoted to head coach and would like to thank Nate Weossner for his hard work and dedication to the team.

Berge, who is originally from Oklahoma City, will take over the helm for the Warriors after former coach Nate Weossner stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of hockey. The 3rd Head Coach in Warriors history, Mick steps into the Head Coaching role for the first time since 2013-14 when he was the interim head coach of the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. Over the last 10 years however, he's served as assistant coach for the Warriors, the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, and the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL. Additionally, he brings years of playing experience, as Mick played 3 years of junior hockey in the USHL, 4 years of Division 1 college hockey with Mankato, and several years of professional hockey in the ECHL and CHL.

"I couldn't be more excited about taking this job in my hometown. I'd like to thank Nate for his work over the last year and what he did to set this team up for success. He's leaving the team in a good spot, and there's going to be big shoes to fill. As head coach, I will strive to make our program known as a premier development program throughout the world and one that our fans can be proud of each and every day. Thank you to our owner George Chalos for trusting me with this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to make our organization one of the best in the NAHL." - Head Coach Mick Berge

