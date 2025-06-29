Former Warrior Maxon Vig Selected in NHL Draft

June 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Former Oklahoma Warrior defenseman Maxon (Max) Vig was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Draft yesterday it was announced. The Bismarck, North Dakota native heard his name called at number 209 during the 7th round. Vig played in Oklahoma during the 2023-24 season, tallying 24 points in 58 games. Max is also the first Warrior in program history (Wichita Falls or Oklahoma City), to be selected in the NHL Draft.

After spending one year in the NAHL, Maxon jumped to the USHL this past year, playing for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and has since committed to playing Division I college hockey at Bemidji State University.

Congratulations Max, best of luck in the Canadiens' organization!

The Warriors will be looking to fill out their roster for team number six in program history at Main Camp, which will take place in just under two weeks in OKC.







