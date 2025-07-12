Excitement Growing, Day 2 of Main Camp Comes to a Close

July 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Day 2 has come to a close and the excitement is growing ahead of the first round of cuts coming tomorrow morning. A big theme of today's events? Intensity. The Blazers Ice Centre saw 5 different tilts involving several returners, assets, and other players. In addition to the fights, several large hits resounded throughout the building as the games showed a more physical side than the day prior. Overall, day two concluded with a better glimpse of the future of the 2025-26 Oklahoma Warriors. Coach Leibold had this to say about his excitement for the upcoming season, "It's exciting you know, getting to see all these returners, draft picks, tenders, and other competitors on the ice for the first time in person. Seeing the relationships being made and the potential talent for our roster has me really pumped up."

Day 3 features one set of games for each team and then the first round of cuts. The evening will display 4 teams comprised of semi-finalists for the training camp roster. After the two games on Saturday night, camp will conclude Sunday morning with the final All-Star Game at 9:00 AM. Admission to the game is $5.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.