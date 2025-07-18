2025 Main Camp Recap

July 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The Oklahoma Warriors 2025 Main Camp came to a close at the Blazers Ice Centre on Sunday morning. Capping off the busy week was a fun-filled All-Star game that featured highlight-reel goals, terrific saves, and even a heavy-weight tilt at the start of the 3rd period.

Returner Joseph Luger and newcomer London Kearney square off at the beginning of the 3rd Period in the All-Star Game.

Over the course of 5 days, 120+ players from all over the country (and world), competed in at least 5 games in an effort to prove worthy of receiving an invite to the upcoming Oklahoma Warriors Training Camp. Through various stages of cuts, that original number was ultimately lowered to around 40 who received an invitation. With over 25 games played, take a look at some of the fun numbers that stood out from camp:

NA3HL SHARKS IN ATTENDANCE: 9

Nine Long Beach Sharks were in attendance to the invite only Main Camp this year. This is a new record for NA3 affiliate players since the affiliation merger between the NA3 Sharks and NAHL Warriors back in 2023.

Long Beach's Mason Jackson looks for a pass during a game at Main Camp. Jackson spent a few games with the Warriors last season.

Shootouts: 3

Despite not having played with each other before, each team found ways to compete and deliver for their group. This Main Camp saw 3 different shootouts, testing both skaters and goalies in high-pressure situations.

Returner Billy Stuski stands guard between the pipes.

Fights: 6

After a very low-physicality day on day one, the intensity was turned up for the rest of the week. Several games saw players drop the gloves multiple times, sparking excitement and prodding players along to compete with everything they had. One fight in particular vent viral with over 60,000 views... any guesses on why? If you answered because of a goalie fight, you would be correct. Take a look at this wild duel between these two goaltenders:

https://www.okwarriors.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Blazers-Ice-Centre-_-Rink-1-_-VOD-Google-Chrome-2025-07-12-10-35-56.mp4

With the training camp roster finalized, the roster for the 2025-26 season is just beginning to take shape. Unfortunately, due to roster size regulations, the remaining players will still have to fight to #EarntheCrest throughout camp ahead of opening weekend on September 12th. If Main Camp was any indication, the Warriors coaching staff is in for some very tough decisions. Fans are able to check on the progress of training camp via two preseason games at the end of August. The Warriors will be heading down south to the Nytex Sports Centre outside of Fort Worth, TX to take on the LoneStar Brahmas and New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of exhibition games Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31st. If you are unable to attend in person, all games will be streamed live on NATV, with the Voice of the Warriors, David Asche, on the call. Both games will start at 7:30 PM.

The 2025-26 season is just about upon us here in OKC, season tickets remain available at a discount until July 31st, while Single Game, Flex Plan, and Group Tickets will go on sale August 1st. Stay tuned to the Warriors social media pages to see who #EarnstheCrest and who you can see live on September 12th as the Warriors begin their season at home against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

For a complete gallery of Main Camp pictures, please visit this site: https://www.flickr.com/photos/201669188@N07/albums/72177720327444680







North American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.