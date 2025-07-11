Warriors Main Camp Kicks Off
July 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors 2025 Main Camp began its 4-day stretch of games on Thursday. The camp, filled with over 120 prospects hoping to make this year's 2025-26 roster, has participants guaranteed 5 games with the possibility of making the camp's semi-final and final all-star games at the end of the week. Split up into 6 teams, players play 2 on Thursday, 2 on Friday, and a concluding 1 game on Saturday morning before the first round of cuts are announced. From there, 4 teams will form and the athletes will compete Saturday afternoon to make it to the ice for Sunday's grand finale at 9:00 AM. Fans are welcome to attend all remaining sessions for free, however admission to the all-star game will be $5. Beat the heat and come see the future of Warriors Hockey this weekend at the Blazers Ice Centre!
Training camp will begin around the middle of August and the 2025-26 season gets started on September 12th at home vs the Shreveport Mudbugs.
#OklahomaHockey #EarntheCrest
North American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Houli Named Head Coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks - Johnstown Tomahawks
- Warriors Main Camp Kicks Off - Oklahoma Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.