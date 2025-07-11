Houli Named Head Coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks

North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







Tomahawks Hockey Partners LLC. is pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Houli as the Head Coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks. Houli is the fourth Head Coach in the franchise's 14th season.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to be named the Head Coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks," said Houli. "This is an opportunity I'm truly grateful for, and I want to thank the ownership group led by Mr. John Koufis and the entire hockey operations staff headed by Gary Biggs for placing their trust in me. The Tomahawks have a strong tradition and a passionate, loyal fan base that sets the tone for what makes hockey in Johnstown so special. It's a privilege to join an organization that means so much to its community. Our style of play will reflect the hardworking spirit of this city - we will play with pace, attention to detail, and a level of compete that's unmatched. Our players will take pride in wearing the Tomahawks jersey, and our team will be one that fans can rally behind every night."

"We're thrilled to welcome Adam Houli and his family to Johnstown and the Tomahawks organization," said Tomahawks President of Hockey Operations, Gary Biggs. "Adam brings a championship pedigree, strong passion for the game, a proven track record of player development, and a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our vision. We look forward to an exciting new chapter under his leadership and are proud to have him as part of our community."

Adam Houli has served as the Head Coach and General Manager of the New Jersey 87's (EHL) since 2017. Under his leadership, the organization has experienced sustained success, highlighted by an EHL Championship title in both 2022 and 2025. Houli was honored as the EHL Coach of the Year in 2021, recognizing his impact and excellence behind the bench. Houli and his wife Rachel reside in Colts Neck, New Jersey with their children, Jake, Dakota, and Hudson.

"My goal is simple - to bring a Robertson Cup to Johnstown. But we won't do it alone. I want everyone in this community to feel involved in this team," added Houli. "Whether you're a player, a fan, a billet family, or part of our staff, we will rise and succeed together. I can't wait to get started and begin this journey with all of you."

The Johnstown Tomahawks will be hosting a press conference to welcome Head Coach Adam Houli on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025, at 12:00 PM in the Stars and Stripes Lounge located on the second floor of the 1ST SUMMIT ARENA. Members of the local media are encouraged to attend. The press conference is open to the public.







