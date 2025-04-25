Tomahawks Triumph in Double Overtime Thriller

April 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Rochester Jr. Americans in double overtime by a final score of 4-3.

The game opened with a strong start for the Tomahawks, as Tate Pecknold lit the lamp just three minutes in off a clean assist from Markas Samenas, giving Johnstown an early 1-0 lead. Rochester responded quickly, however, evening the score minutes later to make it 1-1. The pace stayed fast and physical, with both teams trading chances and laying heavy hits. Midway through the period, Johnstown capitalized on a power play when Adam Ondris buried a shot, assisted by Dylan Shane and Adam Csabi, to reclaim the lead. But with just 36 seconds left in the opening frame, Rochester struck again, tying the game 2-2 heading into the first intermission.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth second period, but the Johnstown Tomahawks were the only team to find the back of the net, thanks to a goal from Caden Olenczak, assisted by Sam Blanton and Ryan Flaherty. The Tomahawks headed to the locker room with a 3-2 lead, setting the stage for an electric third period with the season hanging in the balance.

In a thrilling final period, both teams pushed the pace and created scoring chances, but it was Rochester who managed to find the back of the net, tying the game and keeping their hopes alive. Despite the Tomahawks' relentless effort, the score remained deadlocked at the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime. The intensity only grew as neither team could capitalize in the first extra frame, forcing the game into a dramatic double overtime. That's when Sam Blanton rose to the occasion, delivering the game-winning goal in heroic fashion to secure a 4-3 victory for the Tomahawks. Lukas Klemm and Tate Pecknold earned assists on the play, setting up the clutch finish in what turned out to be a classic postseason battle.

The Johnstown Tomahawks will face the Rochester Jr. Americans for game four tomorrow night at 7 PM at 1ST SUMMIT Arena. Fans can get their tickets 24/7 at www.johnstowntomahawks.com. The Tomahawks front office will open tomorrow at 2PM for ticket sales.

Stay connected and never miss a moment with your Johnstown Tomahawks! Follow us on social media @tomahawkshockey for the latest news, behind-the-scenes content, game highlights, player features, and exclusive updates all season and off long. Whether it's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok, we're bringing the action straight to your feed-so join the conversation and show your support for your hometown team!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.