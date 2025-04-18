Tomahawks Drop Game 1 of Round 2 to Rochester

April 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks fell to the Rochester Jr. Americans by a final score of 5-2.

Johnstown coming off a first round sweep over the New Jersey Titans and Rochester coming off a first seed round one bye, both teams were hungry to start the best of five series with a win. Rochester opened the scoring early in the first period, setting the tone for a back-and-forth battle between two determined teams. Just over a minute later, Jacob Ingstrup responded with the equalizer, assisted by Nick White. The opening frame ended with the score knotted at 1-1.

The second period saw Rochester reclaim the lead as they managed to sneak one past the Tomahawks, making it a 2-1 game. Building off that momentum, the Jr. Americans struck again, extending their lead to 3-1. The Tomahawks responded with strong offensive pressure and created several quality scoring opportunities, but they couldn't quite capitalize. Despite their efforts, the puck just wouldn't find its way to the back of the net. By the end of the period, Rochester had a slight edge in shots on goal, outshooting the Tomahawks 22-21 after 20 minutes of play.

In the final period, Adam Csabi scored for the Tomahawks on the power play, assisted by Ryan Flaherty, narrowing the deficit to 3-2. However, Rochester added two more goals before the end of the third period. The game ended with a 5-2 win for Rochester.

Your Johnstown Tomahawks are back in action tomorrow night at 7 PM for Game Two against the Rochester Jr. Americans-catch all the excitement live on NATV! The Hawks return to 1ST SUMMIT Arena next Friday at 7:30 PM. Grab your tickets anytime at www.johnstowntomahawks.com or stop by the Tomahawks main office, open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM, with special game day hours beginning at 2 PM.

