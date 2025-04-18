Minot Wins, 3-1

April 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Friday night in Austin, Minnesota, the stage was set at Riverside Arena as the Minot Minotauros began their postseason journey against the Austin Bruins in Game 1 of the Robertson Cup Playoffs opening round.

First-period action began at a furious pace, with both teams trading scoring chances. However, the opening 20 minutes ended scoreless, with Minot outshooting Austin 10-9.

Tauros starting goaltender, Lukas Swedin, was tested early but stood tall, keeping the Bruins off the scoresheet through the first period.

Minot's Billy Batten broke the scoreless tie with 10:28 left in the second period, finding the back of the net and beating Bruins netminder Jack Solomon. Braedon Jockims and Adam Mahler picked up the assists on the game's first tally.

Seven minutes later, John Small extended the Tauros' lead to 2-0, burying a one-timer off a beautiful feed from Gavin Middendorf. Ian Spencer added the secondary assist.

Late in the period, the Bruins responded. Zander Lipsett's spectacular goal on Swedin cut the Tauros' lead to 2-1. Gustav Svantesson and Connor Beckwith were credited with the helpers.

Adam Mahler sealed the win with an empty-net goal, scoring with 24.8 seconds left in regulation while Solomon was pulled for the extra attacker. The Tauros secured a 3-1 victory and a 1-0 lead in the first-round series.

Final shot totals favored the Bruins 37-35, and both teams were held scoreless on the power play.

The same two teams meet again Saturday night for Game 2, back at Riverside Arena in Austin. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. As always, Tauros games will be broadcast live on NATV, and a free live audio stream will be available on the Minotauros' Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Pepsi Rink is set to host Game 3 of the series on Friday, April 25, with a potential Game 4 scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

Tickets for game three of round one are now available on the Tauros online ticketing site.

