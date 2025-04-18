Brahmas Top Ice Wolves In Game One
April 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The Lonestar Brahmas defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves in game one of the South Division Semifinal series 4-0. After the first half of the game went goalless the Brahmas would find the first goal with under five minutes to go in the second period. With the 1-0 lead after two periods the Brahams would score an even strength, shorthanded, and a powerplay goal to defeat the Ice Wolves 4-0. Ryan Cameron earned a 29 save shutout his first playoff shutout in his career. The teams will meet in game 2 of the series Saturday, April 19 at 7:30pm CT.
