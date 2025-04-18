Playoff Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines (3) vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs (2)

April 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines enter their playoff run tonight against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Fairbanks.

The two teams have been neck-and-neck the entire season with the Ice Dogs holding a 7-5 record over the Wolverines during regular season.

Round one of the Robertson Cup Playoffs will be a series best of five, with the first two games being played this weekend in Fairbanks, and next weekend playing Friday and possibly Saturday at the Sullivan Arena.

Join us at Dave and Buster's this weekend for two watch parties at 7:30pm.

