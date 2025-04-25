Playoff Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

April 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game day at the Sullivan Arena between in-state rivals the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Anchorage Wolverines.

After last weekend's back-to-back wins against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, the Wolverines have the chance to take round one of the Robertson Cup Playoffs in three games.

The two teams face off for the first playoff game in the Sullivan Arena since June of 2014.

Over ten years ago, the Alaska Aces played their final home playoff game against the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Sullivan Arena. After the best of seven series concluded, the Aces brought home their third and final Kelly Cup.

The Anchorage Wolverines are deeply saddened by the loss of Anchorage hockey legend, Richard Pickens.

Richard started at the Sullivan Arena in 1982, before the doors opened to the public the following year. It was a special reunion for many of the Anchorage Wolverines family to have Richard with us at the Sully. From the fans, staff, coaches and owners - everyone has a memory of years past with Richard.

Anchorage will honor Richard's legacy with RP Zamboni stickers on its helmets, and will be offering RP Zamboni patches to all our fans who want to celebrate Richard on their jersey.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.