Tomahawks Honor Local Hockey Greats

The Johnstown Tomahawks are establishing a new tradition to honor local hockey legends by naming all eight Main Camp tryout teams after distinguished figures from Johnstown's rich hockey history. Additionally, the Main Camp All-Star Game will permanently be named the Bert and Carol Rebar All-Star Game, in recognition of the late Bert Rebar and his wife, Carol Rebar, both esteemed and longtime members of the 1ST SUMMIT Arena staff. Carol Rebar will take part in the event by performing the ceremonial puck drop.

"We are proud to honor the players and families who built the foundation for our 2025-2026 Johnstown Tomahawks team," said Tomahawks President of Hockey Operations, Gary Biggs. "These former players' passion, grit, and commitment still echo through our locker room. We challenge all our new players who will be putting the Johnstown jersey on this season to carry that legacy forward."

The eight Main Camp teams will honor a range of Johnstown hockey legends spanning three storied franchises: the Johnstown Tomahawks, Johnstown Chiefs, and Johnstown Jets. Representing the Tomahawks are Chris Trouba and recent Hobey Baker Award finalist Alex Tracy. Honoring the legacy of the Johnstown Chiefs are Jean Desrochers, Bruce Coles, John Bradley, and Dimitri Tarabrin. The rich history of the Johnstown Jets will be recognized through team names dedicated to Reg Kent and Galen Head.

The Johnstown Tomahawks Main Camp will take place at the North Central Recreation Center (NCRC). Goalie ID Camp is scheduled from July 19th to July 21st, followed by Main Camp from July 21st to July 24th. All games are free and open to the public. The full camp schedule will be announced on our social media channels.







