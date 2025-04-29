Bruins Advance to Central Division Final After 5-1 Win over Minot

April 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The second seed Austin Bruins clawed their way back to a reverse series sweep culminating in a 5-1 victory Monday night over the Minot Minotauros to take the Central Division Semi Final three games to two.

The Black and Gold return to the Central Division Final after a year hiatus to face the first seeded Bismarck Bobcats

The Central Division Final will be a best-of-five series beginning on Friday May 2nd. Here is what the Bruins second round schedule will look like against the Bobcats:

Game One: Friday May 2nd at VFW Sports Center - Bismarck, ND - 7:15 pm

Game Two: Saturday May 3rd at VFW Sports Center - Bismarck, ND - 7:15 pm

Game Three: Friday May 9th at Riverside Arena - Austin, MN - 7:05 pm

Game Four (if necessary): Saturday May 10th at Riverside Arena - 7:05pm

Game Five (if necessary): Monday May 12th at VFW Sports Center - Bismarck, ND - 7:15 pm

Tickets for Bruins home games are available at tickets.austinbruins.com. All games will be available to stream on NAHLTV.com with coverage by the Voice of the Bruins David Koier.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.