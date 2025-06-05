Two More Bruins Honored with NAHL End of Season Awards

June 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The North American Hockey League (NAHL) continued its end of season awards announcements on Wednesday, with two members of the Austin Bruins earning honors. First-year defenseman Ryan Lund was named to the NAHL All-Rookie Team. Alex Laurenza was given All-NAHL Team honors while also earning Forward of the Year. Laurenza had been honored with All-Central Division honors along with Luc Malkhassian earlier in the week.

Laurenza's 2024-25 season was one of, if not the best season by an Austin Bruin in the team's franchise history. The forward was one of five returning skaters for Head Coach Steve Howard and was the highest scoring returner from the 2023-24 season.

The Woodbridge native kicked off the season with a bang, recording a point in the first five games of the year including two goals and five assists in the first two games. His dominance continued throughout the first half of the season, highlighted by a league record 19-game point streak (18 goals - 19 assists - 37 points). The second-year Bruin was honored several times throughout the season with weekly honors, but it was his 22-point performance in November that landed him the big one. With eleven goals and assists in the eleventh month, Laurenza was honored by the NAHL as the forward of the month.

"Our entire staff is happy for Alex being recognized as the Forward of the Year! We knew Alex was going to play a big part for us this season and he exceeded our expectations," said Head Coach of the Bruins, Steve Howard. "He scored some big goals and made countless plays that helped us have a great year. We look forward to watching him continue to score at Union next season."

As the second half of the season progressed, Laurenza's stats continued to climb towards Bruins history. On March 13th, a second period assist pushed Laurenza past the 70 point mark, breaking the previous franchise record set the prior year by former teammate Austin Salani. With the points record in hand, Laurenza wasn't finished. The following night, he set another single season franchise record with his 33rd goal of the year, passing Salani and Walter Zacher. Laurenza finished the season atop numerous league stats including points (82), points per game (1.49), and game winning goals (10) while finishing top five in several others.

Lund, a Warroad, MN native, was a constant presence on Coach Howard's defense. The Bruins own Rookie of the Year award recipient ranked ninth on the team with 18 assists during the Bruins 15th Anniversary season. Lund, who played in all but one regular season game, ranked third among Bruins defensemen with a plus/minus of 25, just behind Nathan Williams and Gus Elbert.

Lund's success was seen not only by the NAHL, but among the rest of junior hockey. During the USHL Phase II Draft, the defenseman was selected sixth overall by the Tri-City Storm.

Prior to his time in Austin, Lund played high school hockey at Warroad, captaining the team all the way to Minnesota State High School League Semifinals in 2024.







