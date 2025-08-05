Sixth Commitment of the Season: Emil Samuelsson to Gustavus

August 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that forward Emil Samuelsson has committed to Gustavus Adolphus College to further his academic and playing career.

"I would like to thank the whole town of Austin and the Bruins organization for helping me take the next step in my career," said Samuelsson. "It is something I have worked hard for, and it is a great opportunity for me to take my hockey to the next level while combining it with a great education."

Samuelsson provided a consistent presence in the Bruins lineup during the 2024-25 campaign, producing 23 points in 55 games played. The Stockholm native began the season with a bang, scoring six points in the first eight games of the year including a go-ahead shorthanded goal against New Mexico at the NAHL Showcase.

One of Samuelsson's biggest goals of the year came on December 20th in Minot. After entering the third period down 2-1 to the Minotauros, Bruins Captain Jackson Rilei tied the game at the 7:49 mark after sneaking one by the netminder. Just under seven minutes later, Samuelsson buried his own to secure the come from behind victory and the start of an eventual weekend sweep.

"[Playing in Austin] helped me a lot as one of my goals before last season was to play at the collegiate level. The whole organization has helped me adjust to the North American style of hockey and to take the next step in my career" said Samuelsson.

"We're really proud of Emil," said Bruins head coach Steve Howard. "He's a hard-working player, and his commitment to getting better every day is what helped him earn this opportunity with Gustavus. He came to Austin with the goal of playing college hockey, and it's been great to see that hard work pay off. We'll be cheering him on as he takes this next step."

The Gustavus Adolphus hockey team is a Division III program located in Saint Peter, MN and competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Golden Gusties finished first in regular season MIAC play with 34 points in conference play and an overall record of 16-10-2. The team swept the conference tournament, earning a bid in the national tournament, falling to #3 St. Norbert 3-2.

Samuelsson's commitment announcement comes shortly after Bruins teammate and fellow Swede Ludvig Mellgren's commitment to Gustavus. "It will be very fun to play with him again next year," Samuelsson commented. "That was also part of my decision since we are good friends and we both really want to win."

When asked if he had anyone else he'd like to thank, Emil wanted to extend a huge thanks to his billets. "I would also like to give a huge thank you to my billets, Tara and Erik Krumm, for making last year unforgettable. They made me feel at home and I can't thank them enough!"

Samuelsson becomes the sixth Bruin to make a commitment this season.







North American Hockey League Stories from August 5, 2025

Sixth Commitment of the Season: Emil Samuelsson to Gustavus - Austin Bruins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.