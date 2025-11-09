Bruins Split Weekend Series with Aberdeen

Published on November 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (9-3-2-1, 21) finished the weekend with a split with the first-place Aberdeen Wings (12-4-1-0, 25) after a 4-2 loss Saturday night.

The Wings came out firing on all cylinders in the first period taking an early 1-0 lead courtesy of Jonathan Doucette just under 90 seconds into the frame. The scoring didn't stop there as defenseman Cooper Anderson broke away to net his first of the year just over a minute later to give Aberdeen a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins shook off the early deficit and started to find their rhythm. Veteran Mikey Coleman found his way netfront to rifle a shot past the netminder Adam Dybal to cut the lead in half just over a minute after the Wings last scored.

While the energy felt like it had settled, Aberdeen had other plans. Anthony Ciaramitaro swiped the puck away from the Bruins' defense and broke away to score to give the two goal advantage back to the visitors. The Wings three goals came on their first four shots of the game, all in a span of less than four minutes.

It would be an early exit for Bruins veteran goalie Jack Solomon, who a night before had recorded a career regular season high 37 saves Friday night in the team's 4-1 win. Cody Butikis would enter in net for the remainder of the game.

Penalties would come to hurt the Black and Gold in the second period as Sam Scheetz capitalized on an Alvin Elisson tripping minor with a power play goal 4:46 into the middle frame to widen the Wings' lead to three.

The Bruins pulled it together in the third period, holding Aberdeen's strong offense to six shots while peppering Dybal with 17 in the final 20 minutes. Coleman would find the back of the net with 5:22 to go on a short side shot, but it was too late to make a comeback.

The Bruins pulled Butikis around the three minute mark to give the extra skater. While the defense fought hard to prevent an empty net goal, the offense couldn't sneak one by Dybal to lessen the damage.

The Bruins remain at home next weekend with a two game set against the Watertown Shamrocks on Friday and Saturday for Hockey for Her Night and Military Appreciation Night, respectively.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.