IceRays Swept by Rhinos in 9-3 Defeat Saturday Night

Published on November 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (6-8-1) lose their fourth consecutive game against the El Paso Rhinos (9-6-3) in a 9-3 defeat at the El Paso County Event Center Saturday night. The Rhinos scored four power play goals as the IceRays surrendered a season high goal total on the night.

"We take full responsibility for that performance. It hurts, but sometimes these moments are what push a team to grow. Our focus now is on the respons, and we'll make sure it's the right one, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques." The 1st period was a tale of two halves for an IceRays side that came out blazing and jumping out to a 7-0 shot advantage aided by a power play that failed to convert. Corpus Christi continued to press, and Rhino's goalie Michael Modelski was up for the challenge. Modelski, coming off a 51 save performance last time out made 14 saves of his 38 in the period. El Paso turned the tide with a goal from Troy Hunka at four-on-four and the Rhinos continued the barrage from there on. Under two minutes later, Hunka found Jackson Potulny fresh out of the box for a breakaway he finished off to make it 2-0. The Rhinos tacked on one more on the man-advantage by Ian Kastamo who fired home his second of the weekend to put the Rhinos up 3-0 at the break. El Paso poured it on in the 2nd period rattling off three more goals in the opening 10 minutes putting the IceRays a 6-0 hole. Charles Turner found his second of the weekend, followed by Kamden Kaiser's power play goal and then Sam Anderson collected his first career goal top make it six. One of the few bright spots in the game for Corpus Christi was William Stewart's second power play goal of the season that was answered by Hunka late in the frame to put the Rhinos up 7-1 at the second intermission. Xander Miceli, in net for Corpus Christi, was chased after the sixth goal for El Paso. The IceRays showed some signs of life early with a short-handed goal from Johhny Maruna to cut the deficit to five, but El Paso responded with back-to-back goals ending any hopes of a miracle in West Texas. Islom Dzhabberganov added one more goal for Corpus Christi before it was all said and done as the Rhino's cruised to a 9-3 win over the IceRays to complete the sweep.

NEXT SERIES The IceRays continue their road trip next week in their first visit to the Lone Star Brahmas on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. both nights in North Richland Hills, Texas. Watch the game live on NAHLTV or listen by downloading the Retro Radio CC App. The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.