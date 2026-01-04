Bruins Win Seventh Straight with 4-1 Victory in St. Cloud

Published on January 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







ST. CLOUD, MINN - Four different skaters found the back of the net Saturday night to help the Austin Bruins (22-6-2-1, 47pts) to a 4-1 victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen (10-16-4-0, 24pts).

The win was the third of the week for the Black and Gold and extended the team's winning streak to a season high seven straight games.

Austin's top-performing line struck just over two minutes into the first period on a quick passing play that saw Matsvei Marshchanok score his 18th goal of the season and seventh point of the week. His brother Siamion capped off his own impressive week with the assist on his brother's goal. The first year Bruin notched two goals and six assists across the Bruins' three games this week, extending his point streak to 40 points in 16 straight games.

The Norsemen didn't record a shot on goal until the 7:00 mark of the first period, giving Mikey Coleman the opportunity to extend the Bruins' lead with a goal against his former team.

St. Cloud's Billy Biedermann cut the lead in half with the team's first shot of the game, a one-timer from the right circle on the power play for his first goal as a Norseman after recently being acquired via trade with the Maine Nordiques.

Hruza gave the Black and Gold its two goal lead back with his sixth goal of the week after tipping a Nathan Williams shot past Trenton Peterson on the power play at 18:11 in the second.

EJ Paddington closed out the game with a late goal in the third at 16:32. Hruza picked up his second assist of the game and officially brought his week total to 6-3-9.

Goalie Jack Solomon only saw 13 shots, a season low for both Solomon and the Bruins, making 12 saves. The win was the Air Force commits 34th of his career with the Bruins.

Austin continues its five-game road stand next weekend with a two-game series in Watertown against the Shamrocks.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.