Marshchanok Twins Commit to Division I Augustana

Published on December 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that forwards Matsvei and Siamion Marshchanok have committed to Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to further their academic and playing career.

"It was my dream to play Division I hockey and continue to play hockey," said Siamion, who leads the Bruins in points, goals and assists this year. " That's the main thing in my life and I spent all my life preparing for this."

Matsvei echoed his twin saying, "I've been working a lot to reach the DI college level and am happy to continue my hockey journey at such an amazing school as Augustana."

The pair have taken the NAHL by storm combining for 88 points through the first half of the season. Siamion leads the Bruins in a number of categories but also is second in points (50), third in assists (33), and tenth in goals (17) among NAHL skaters. Matsvei isn't that far behind, sitting eighth in points (38), 18th in assists (22) and 12th in goals (16). They are also tied for first in shorthanded goals and assists with three each.

After successful seasons in the NCDC with the Pueblo Bulls last year, the twins have used their time in Austin to continue to grow.

"The experience I receive during practice and in games has helped me so much. I am so grateful that I ended up with such a great team," remarked Matsvei.

"The coaching staff plays the most important role in my future," added Siamion. "They're giving me the best advice on and off the ice to be better every day."

"We couldn't be happier for Siamion and Matsvei," Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. "We were very excited to bring the twins in this season and they have continued to grow and develop throughout the first half of the season. We are excited for them to get this opportunity to continue to play at Augustana."

The Augustana Vikings are a Division I hockey program that played their first season in 2023. The Vikings are a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association where they are currently in third place with a 6-4-3 record and 24 points in conference play.

"Augustana is an amazing university and being a part of this community is something special and unforgettable," remarked Siamion.

Matsvei chimed in to add, "After visiting that school, I understood that I want to be there. That it's my place to be."

There was also a personal factor that sweetened the deal for the Belarusians. Current Augustana freshman and leading scorer, Leonid Bulgakov, is also from Belarus and grew up playing with the twins.

When asked about what excited them the most about playing with Bulgakov again, Siamion said "I'm excited to go on the same ice with him again." Matsvei looked at it from a communication standpoint. "It will be nice to have another guy who can speak the same language." He also quipped, "Maybe we can have an all-Belarusian line."

Bulgakov leads Augustana with 10 goals and 16 points in his first season. The Belarusian spent last season with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL, where he was second in points and led the wings in Goals with 27.

"It means a lot for me to continue to play with my brother," reflected Siamion. "Not just to play with him and continue my hockey career, but it gives me four more years with him before something will happen in our future."

Matsvei shared his twin's remarks. "At the same time it's a new experience for us and how we can adapt and keep playing at a higher level."

Siamion Marshchanok's play has been recognized by the North American Hockey League on several occasions this season, including earning Central Division First Star of the Week honors twice while also being named the NAHL Forward of the Month for September.

Matsvei's consistency has been his strong suit, having never gone back to back games without a point this season. Some of his impressive feats include three game winning goals on the year, eleven multi-point performances, including four games with three or more points, and a team and league leading nine power play goals.

The Marshchanoks join Bruins netminder Jack Solomon as the second and third currently rostered Bruins to make commitments this season.







