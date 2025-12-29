Five Local Charities Receive Donations from Military Appreciation Night

Published on December 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Five local charities that provide countless resources to veterans received $1,000 donations. The $5,000 donations given out to the charities were made possible by the money raised from the Military Appreciation Night jersey sales.

The five local charities that received donations were Bridging the Gaps, Homeless Heroes, West Texas Warriors, Another Chance House, and Boom Adventures. The Amarillo Wranglers are thankful for the daily sacrifices those who serve this country make and appreciate our veterans for their service.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.