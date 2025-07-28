Mellgren Commits to Division III Gustavus

AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that defenseman Ludvig Mellgren has committed to Gustavus Adolphus College to further his academic and playing career.

"I am really excited to experience hockey at the collegiate level and be able to get a good education at the same time," said Mellgren.

Mellgren brought a veteran presence to the Bruins defense this year and was a consistent top-performer for the team. The Vendelso, Sweden native finished the season third among Bruins defensemen in points (30), tied for second in assists (26) and second in power play assists.

"It was a big step for me to move overseas to play in Austin," Mellgren said about the difference between playing in the US and Sweden. "And it has really helped me with a lot of things. The coaching and the play style, also the experience of playing on a small rink has really helped me."

"We're thrilled for Ludvig," said Bruins head coach Steve Howard. "One of his goals in coming to Austin was to get noticed by college programs, and he's absolutely earned this opportunity with Gustavus. We're looking forward to following his career."

The Gustavus Adolphus hockey team is a Division III program located in Saint Peter, MN and competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Golden Gusties finished first in regular season MIAC play with 34 points in conference play and an overall record of 16-10-2. The team swept the conference tournament, earning a bid in the national tournament, falling to #3 St. Norbert 3-2.

On why he chose Gustavus, Mellgren spoke on the top-tier feel of the program. "It feels like a professional hockey program and a really good school. On my visit last year, it just felt like the right fit."

"My year in Austin was one of the best years of my life," reflected Mellgren. "I had so much fun and would do it again if I could. I want to thank the whole coaching staff and a big thank you to the best billets Ann and Dave for giving me a place that really felt like home."

