Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Fundraising Tournament & Festival Returns for 5th Year Saturday, August 2

Now in its fifth year, Rochester Jr. Americans, Rochester's largest youth hockey organization, is hosting a fundraising tournament and outdoor festival to benefit Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge and Golisano Children's Hospital on Saturday, August 2, at Rochester Ice Center, 80 Lyndon Rd, Fairport. The outdoor festival is open to the entire community from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The outdoor festival will feature live music from headline performer Claudia Hoyser and guitarist Ryan Hurley. Hoyser, a Fairpot native, is a country singer-songwriter and social influencer with over 120 million streams. Rochester-based acoustic singer-songwriter, Marty Roberts, will also perform.

Attendees can bid on silent auction items, including a suite at an upcoming Rochester Americans game and other autographed hockey items. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent, a used hockey equipment sale and games. All proceeds will benefit Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Foundation for Golisano Children's Hospital.

In addition, Jr. Amerks youth hockey players, ages eight to 18, will participate in the 3v3 hockey tournament, which includes games and the Jr. Amerks Slap Shot Challenge, where players will compete to win prizes for the hardest slap shot in each age division. Last year, the Jr. Amerks raised $9,500 for Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Foundation.

Information on the tournament, including the schedule for the day:

https://jramerks.com/kyles-slap-shot/

WHERE: Rochester Ice Center, 80 Lyndon Road, Fairport

WHEN: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Games run from 9:50 a.m. - 4 p.m. indoors at Rochester Ice Center

Outdoor festival in Rochester Ice Center parking lot runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHO: Kyle O'Donnell, 20, is the founder of Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Foundation. He's a former Jr. Amerks player who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer in 2021 and underwent treatment at UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital. He and his family members will be available during the day for interviews.

Robyn MacBride, Jr. Amerks President, will also be available for interviews throughout the day.







