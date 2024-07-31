Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Fundraising Tournament & Festival Returns August 3

Now in its fourth year, Rochester Jr. Americans, Rochester's largest youth hockey organization, is hosting a fundraising tournament and outdoor festival to benefit Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge and Golisano Children's Hospital on Saturday, August 3, at Rochester Ice Center, 80 Lyndon Rd, Fairport. The outdoor festival is open to the entire community from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The outdoor festival will feature live music from Sentimental Tupperware, Uncaged (Zac Brown tribute band) and Bryan Lyndsay. Attendees can bid on silent auction items, including a suite at an upcoming Rochester Americans or Rochester Knighthawks game and other autographed hockey items. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent, a used hockey equipment sale and games. All proceeds will benefit Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Foundation for Golisano Children's Hospital.

In addition, nearly 250 Jr. Amerks youth hockey players, ages eight to 18, will participate in the 3v3 hockey tournament, which includes games and the Jr. Amerks Slap Shot Challenge, where players will compete to win prizes for the hardest slap shot in each age division. Last year, the Jr. Amerks raised $6,500 for Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Foundation.

The Hockey Buddies Charity Cup game will follow the Jr. Amerks 3v3 tournament at 6 p.m. at Rochester Ice Center.

Information on the tournament, including the schedule for the day:

https://jramerks.com/kyles-slap-shot/

WHERE: Rochester Ice Center, 80 Lyndon Road, Fairport

WHEN: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Games run from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. indoors at Rochester Ice Center

Outdoor festival in Rochester Ice Center parking lot runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

