Leo Schwartz to Play at Brown University

July 31, 2024

Defenseman Leo Schwartz skates off to the Ivy League next season, as he joins Brown University in ECAC Hockey.

The Jericho, New York native joined the New Jersey Titans via a trade with the Maryland Black Bears after the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Prior to joining the Titans, Schwartz made his debut with Maryland on November 5th, 2021 and recorded a pair of assists in his first three NAHL games. The Long Island Gulls product would go on to record a goal and 7 assists in 34 games as a Black Bear before coming to Middletown in October of 2022. Schwartz made an immediate splash, scoring a goal and an assist in his second game as a Titan. The right handed defenseman became a steady presence on the New Jersey blue line, spending time on both the power play and penalty kill with his strong two-way play. Putting up 13 points in his first season in Middletown, he doubled his goal total and recorded 17 points in final season of junior hockey while leading New Jersey's defensive corps with a +23 rating. In the last game of the 2023-24 season, Schwartz became the 30th Titan to ever appear in 100 games.

"From the day I arrived in New Jersey I felt the impact of the strong team culture here," said Schwartz. He continued, "There's a level of professionalism in the team, staff, and facilities that's unmatched by anywhere else, while still having an incredible sense of family and sincerity that makes every player feel comfortable and at home here. The culture here fostered the perfect environment for me to grow both on and off the ice, helping me and my teammates prepare to make the jump to the next level. As I prepare to start a new chapter, I look back and couldn't be more thankful for my time with the Titans helping me become the player and person I am today."

Now, the 19 year old joins Brown University, located in Providence, Rhode Island. The Bears, beginning their program in 1898, are one of the oldest collegiate teams in the United States. Entering his 15th season as Brown's Head Coach, Brendan Whittet has produced 10 NHL players during his tenure, including current New Jersey Devils centerman Max Willman.

Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus said, "Leo was a huge part of our team for the past two seasons. He came to New Jersey and immediately helped stabilize our blueline. Leo's maturity, experience, and workman like approach to our team was critical to our success, and more importantly help create the proper culture for our franchise off the ice. He professional approach, hockey intelligence and team first attitude were exactly what I expected when acquiring him from Maryland. Having known Leo for many years prior I am so happy he was able to finish his junior career in New Jersey. Bobby DiRico and I got to watch Leo grow up and evolve in his youth and junior hockey careers and we couldn't be more proud of him on his accomplishments. Brown is getting an impressive young man and we look forward to following his career though out the next phase of his journey. Leo and the entire Schwartz family will be missed in New Jersey."

