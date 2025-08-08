Tickets Now on Sale

The New Jersey Titans are happy to announce tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 NAHL season! Purchase season tickets by following this link.

The $195 (plus taxes and fees) early bird special for season tickets will last until September 7th, when season tickets will go back to their regular price of $230 plus taxes and fees. Our valued season ticket holders will also receive additional benefits, such as a private "Skate with the TItans" after a game, a season ticket holders only meet and greet with the players and coaches, and many more special events throughout the season. Season ticket holders will also receive priority for playoff tickets.

The Titans begin their 10th anniversary season at home for the first time since their inaugural season in 2015. Single game tickets are on sale and can be purchased by following this link. This year's schedule once again features 28 home games against divisional opponents, including the Danbury Hat Tricks, Philadelphia Rebels, Johnstown Tomahawks, Maryland Black Bears, and more!

Join the 2022 Robertson Cup Champions at the Middletown Sports Complex today, and Let's Go Titans!







