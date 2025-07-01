Record Number of Titans in NHL Camps

July 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce a record seven former NAHL players have been selected to participate in NHL development camps following the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Philadelphia Flyers lead the way with three former Titans on their development camp roster, with forwards Nick DeSantis (2019-20) and Justin Solovey (2021-22), and defenseman Eric Charpentier (2020-23). For Charpentier, it marks his second development camp after skating with the Washington Capitals last summer. The 2022 Robertson Cup Champion completed his second season with Dartmouth, matching last year's production with 11 points in 33 games. DeSantis is the most experienced of the three, completing his third season with Cornell this year, recording 8 goals and 6 assists in 33 games for the Big Red. Solovey finished his freshman year at Harvard with 12 points, making the jump to the collegiate level after two season with Muskegon of the USHL following his appearance with the Titans.

Another member of the 2022 championship team, Ben Charette (2021-22), Solovey's teammate at Harvard, is making his first appearance at a NHL Development Camp with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Ontarian goaltender appeared in 17 games for the Crimson last season, going 5-8-2 with a 2.77 goals against average, a .909 save percentage, and his first collegiate shutout by stopping 31 shots in a 0-0 tie vs St. Lawrence.

Ben Muthersbaugh (2022-23) makes his development camp debut with the Vancouver Canucks after a stand out freshman season at Union College with 28 points in 36 games. He was named the ECAC Forward and Rookie of the Week in October after recording 3 goals and 4 assists in a weekend sweep of Mercyhurst with his first collegiate hat trick in a five point night, becoming the first Garnet Charger in 14 years to accomplish the feat. His efforts led to being named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team at the end of the season.

The New Jersey Devils boast two former Titans in their camp, with Jimmy Dowd Jr. (2017-18) and Riley Fitzgerald (2023-24) returning to the Garden State. Dowd, the Point Pleasant Beach native, finished his career with Penn State this season, ultimately graduating Happy Valley as the second highest scoring defenseman in school history with 73 points. Fitzgerald, the freshman at Mercyhurst, had 14 points in 33 games, tied for 5th on team.

