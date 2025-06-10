2025 Futures Draft Results

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce their two selections in the 2025 NAHL Futures Draft. The NAHL Futures Draft, new for this season, is designed to give 16-year-old players early exposure to junior hockey and support their path to NCAA hockey through the NAHL's proven development model.

With their first selection, the Titans selected goaltender Andrei Nikolayev from the Spartak Moscow system. Nikolayev, a native of Moscow, stands at 6'3 ¬Â³ at the age of 16. Last season, Nikolayev recorded a goals against average of 2.43 in 23 games at the U16 level. Most recently, he was named as the 2009 Top Goalie at the World Selects Invitational.

With their second and final selection, New Jersey selected forward Mathis Vasquez Dubuc from the Atlantic Coast Academy. Vasquez Dubuc, hailing from Quebec City, had 33 goals and 26 assists in 75 games across all competitions in his age-15 season. Previously, Vasquez Dubuc played in Canada with the Nord Selects.

The NAHL Draft will conclude tomorrow, where the Titans will enter the day with 14 selections. The draft will be available to watch on NAHLtv.com, beginning at 2:00pm Eastern time.







