Kim Commits to Boston University

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce the commitment of defenseman Kyle Kim to Boston University for the 2025-26 season. He is the first Titan to become a Terrier, and the second NAHL player to sign with the esteemed program in consecutive years after Colorado Grit goaltender Max LaCroix made the jump last season. It is the third straight season that the Titans have sent a player to Hockey East, after Dominick Rivelli went to UMass-Lowell last season, and Anthony Calafiore to Maine the year prior.

I am proud to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Boston University," said the defenseman. "Thank you to all my family members, friends, teammates, and coaches who have helped me get to this point. Excited for what the future holds!

Beginning his junior hockey career with Langley in the BCHL, Kim came to New Jersey and joined the Titans after the NAHL Showcase in 2023. Logging 93 games over the last two seasons, Kim recorded 5 goals and 41 assists from the blue line. This season, the South Korean stepped into an offensive role on the top pairing, leading all New Jersey defensemen in goals, assists, and points.

Kyle is an elite skater with super offensive abilities as a defenseman which puts him in a category to be able to play in the Hockey East conference for Boston University," said Head Coach and General Manager George Haviland. He continued, "It wasn't long until we moved Kyle to run our power play on the point. He was one of the main reasons why our power play sat at the top of the league for most of the year. We are extremely proud of Kyle's accomplishments this year and Kimmer will be severely missed here at the New Jersey Titans. Kyle has an extremely high ceiling and his development is not even close to being done yet. We wish him the best of luck at BU and he will continue to be a standard for defensemen here in New Jersey going forward.

