Titans Season Ends on Home Ice

May 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans saw their 2025-26 campaign come to a close at the hands of the Johnstown Tomahawks Saturday night, falling by a score of 5-2 at the Middletown Sports Complex. With the win, the Tomahawks avenge last year's sweep at the hands of the Titans on home ice. Now holding a series advantage of three to two in the playoffs against New Jersey, they will advance in the Robertson Cup Playoffs for the first time since defeating New Jersey in the 2018-19 East Division Finals, snapping a streak of three straight series losses.

Jack Hillier gave New Jersey their first lead of the playoffs when he found the back of the net just over seven minutes into the first period for his first point of the campaign. James Taylor and Jayar Luedke, acquired at the trade deadline from Janesville, proved their worth by picking up the assists. The Titans would take the lead into the first intermission after outshooting Johnstown by a 19-12 margin.

The Tomahawks flipped the script on New Jersey in the second period, peppering Austin McNicholas with 18 shots on goal in the frame. They finally solved the 2004 birth year goaltender thirteen minutes in to tie the game with a power play goal. The Titans continued to weather the storm, killing off another penalty before heading into the second intermission knotted up at 1.

With an opportunity to advance in the Robertson Cup Playoffs, the Tomahawks struck two minutes into the third period to take a 2-1 lead. James Taylor would tie the game 2:13 later for his first of the playoffs, with Owen Leahy recording his third assist and Hillier his first. However, that was as close as the Titans would get to forcing a Game 3. Johnstown regained the lead with six minutes to play, adding an insurance marker less than two minutes later. An empty net goal would seal the deal, and the Tomahawks skated into the next round.

Austin McNicholas stopped 38 of 42 shots in his final game of junior hockey. Also playing their last games of junior hockey were captain Ryan Novo, and alternate captains Johnny McMahon, Ryan Friedman, and Lucas Marshall, Additionally, Kyle Kim, Jack Hillier, Alex Papaspyropolous, James Schneid, Saxen Robertson, James Taylor, and Jayar Luedke will move into the collegiate ranks.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.