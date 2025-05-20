Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Gabriel Simpson

May 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Gabriel Simpson!

Simpson, a 6'0 190lbs left-shot defenseman from Lafayette, CO is another tender that will bring junior hockey experience to the future Aberdeen Wing roster. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 51 games scoring 3 goals, 15 assists, for 18 total points. He is also committed to play NCAA DI hockey at Lindenwood University for the 2026-27 season.

Head Coach and General Manager for the Aberdeen Wings, Scott Langer, explains "Simpson is a smooth skating defenseman that skates very well. He has the ability to move pucks and add offensively."







