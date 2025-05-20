Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Caden Hegarty

May 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, or pleased to announce the tender signing of Caden Hegarty!

Hegarty, from Rosemount, MN, is a 6'4 207 lbs right-shot forward that will bring junior hockey experience to the Aberdeen Wings. During the 2024-25 season, he played with the Neepawa Titans of the MJHL where he appeared in 56 games scoring 25 goals, 20 assists for 45 total points. His team also made a playoff appearance.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "Hegarty is a good sized, strong center that has the ability to score and make plays. He also has a good veteran presence."







North American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.