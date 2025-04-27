Aberdeen Falls on Home Ice Tying Series, Bismarck Forces Game 5

April 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings came back to the Odde Ice Center with a 2-0 series lead in Round 1 of the Robertson Cup Playoffs, but fell to the Bismarck Bobcats in both Games 3 and 4. The series is now tied, and Game 5 will be played Monday, April 28th in the VFW Sports Center for Winner-Take-All.

Friday, April 25th (Aberdeen, SD: Odde Ice Center) The first period would start just 1:31 in when Bismarck's Keanu Krenn would find the back of the net off the first shot in the game. After, the Bobcats would seem to continue to dominate their offensive zone, but the Wings would get a few scoring chances after. Then, just shortly after the halfway mark of the first period, Bismarck would head to the penalty box, and the Wings would be able to set up on the Power Play. At the 13:20 mark, Bryce Johnson would get a pass from Gavin Reed and Leonid Bulgakov and get his second goal of the Postseason. The period would end with a score of 1-1.

Just like the first period, the second period would start with scoring almost immediately. At the 0:31 mark, Jakub Kopecky for the Bobcats would score, and they would have their second lead of the game. Each team would have numerous chances on the Power Play, but there would be no additional scoring in the second period, and Bismarck would have the 2-1 lead heading into the third.

Throughout the third period, the Wings would come out strong in an attempt to tie the game, or take a lead. After no scoring throughout the period, and as the clock was winding down towards the end of the period, the Wings would pull their goal tender in hopes to go to overtime. Instead, the Bobcats would be able to grab hold of the puck, and send it to the empty net. The Bobcats would get a 3-1 win on Friday net, and get a Game 4 on Saturday night.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 26 of 28 shots sent his way Friday night.

3 stars of the night for the Wings were Damon Cunningham (26 saves on 28 shots), Leonid Bulgakov (1 assist), and Bryce Johnson (1 goal).

Saturday, April 26th (Aberdeen, SD: Odde Ice Center) Saturday's game seemed to be more reminiscent of the first two games VS the Bobcats. Right away in the first, the Bobcats would get sent to the penalty box, and the Wings would be able to set up a Power Play unit. Just then, Cade Moxham would be able to score on passes coming from Grant Winkler and Jibber Kuhl. At the halfway mark through the first, Ian Engel for the Bobcats would also score, tying the game. The Wings would also get sent to the penalty box towards the end of the first, but their Penalty Kill efforts would be successful, and there would be no additional scoring. It would be a tie game heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Wings would come out strong, and they would end up outshooting the Bobcats. This period would also be penalty filled as well. Neither team, however, would get a Power Play goal off any of the penalties recorded. After the effort the Wings came out of the locker room with, at the 8:24 mark, Ryder Many Grey Horses for the Wings would get on the score with a one-timer with passes coming from Grant Winkler and Cade Moxham. This would have the Wings reclaiming their lead. Shortly after, the Bobcats would get their chance to tie the game again when Nick Snyder would find the back of the net. They would head to the locker rooms with a 2-2 score.

Just like the periods before, the Wings would strike first, and it would be Owen Pitters at the 1:22 mark to start the third period. This goal would be assisted by Briggs Orr and Luke Backel. Almost the whole period would pass with the whole arena on their toes as now the Wings would be back in the lead. The Bobcats would score a goal, but after review from the officials it was called off. After more play, at the 14:05 mark, Julian Beaumont would score, and we would again have a tie game. Time would tick down on the clock, and this game would go into overtime.

Both teams would come out for the first overtime period coming out hard. Both teams would get good scoring chances, but neither team would score, and they would be deadlocked at 3-3. We would go into double overtime.

During the second overtime, the Wings would get a couple better scoring chances, but at the 10:48 mark, it would be Bismarck's Keanu Krenn who would get the Game-Winning-Goal. The officials would go to review, but Bismarck would get the win, and force a Game 5.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 46 of 50 shots sent his way Saturday night.

3 stars for the Wings were Ryder Many Grey Horses (1 goal), Owen Pitters (1 goal), and Cade Moxham (1 goal, 1 assist).

The Winner-Take-All Game 5 will take place Monday, April 28th in Bismarck at the VFW Sports Center. Puck drop will be at 7:15PM. The game can be watched on NAHLTV, or listened to on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

