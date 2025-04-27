Bruins Force Game Five in Double OT

April 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Saturday night brought the Minotauros and Bruins back together on the ice on the Pepsi Rink following a game three win by Austin to force a game four in the Magic City.

The Tauros entered the night up 2-1 in the series with another opportunity to close out the round one matchup in front of the home fans.

It was a first period that was commanded by the Bruins as John Hirschfeld grabbed the early lead just over eight minutes into the action on the ice. The goal by Hirschfeld beat Tauros' netminder Lukas Swedin off a redirect in front of the night on a shot from Bruins' forward Ryan Lund.

The goal from Hirschfeld would be his second of the postseason with the assists credited to Ryan Lund and Zander Lipsett.

Nearly ten minutes later, the Bruins would extend that lead as Alex Laurenza banked one in from a tough angle from below the goal line to double the Bruins' lead making it 2-0 with 2:22 to play in the opening period.

After 20 minutes of play on the Pepsi Rink, the Bruins outshot the Tauros by a tight margin, 14-11.

Despite going scoreless on a 5-on-3 opportunity to open the second stanza the Bruins would find the back of the net again to extend their lead to three on a goal from Ludvig Mellgren as he skated through the slot and fired one past the glove of Swedin for his first of the playoffs.

That would be all the scoring in the second period as both teams arrived at the intermission.

Through the second period, the Bruins maintained their shot advantage leading the Tauros in that category 25-21.

Just under five minutes into the final period of regulation Jack O'Hanisain got the Tauros on the board as he cleaned one up, beating Jack Soloman off an initial shot from Ian Spencer. Ian Spencer and Billy Batten would be credited with the assists.

Under two minutes later it was Gavin Middendorf striking as he tipped one into the back of the net through traffic, cutting the deficit to just one goal with 13:39 to play in regulation.

Just short of the 11-minute mark, it was Middendorf finding nylon again with the equalizer.

Middendorf found a feed from John Small on the backside and wired one past Solomon to pull the game even at three goals aside.

Middendorf's second of the night would come on the extra-man advantage as the Tauros power-play unit would convert on an ever-important opportunity in the third period prompted by a double-minor.

Regulation would conclude with both teams still knotted up, 3-3, sending the game to overtime for the second time in the first-round series.

The first OT period wouldn't be enough, however, as the period would feature a tightly contested extra period as the Tauros finished the frame outshooting the Bruins 13-10 while going 0/1 on the power play.

After four periods of play the overall shot totals would favor the Men from the Magic City 51-44.

Just 39 seconds into the second intermission it was Gavin Hruza breaking the scoreless tie tipping down a bouncing puck into the back of the net to give the Bruins a game-four win forcing win-or-go-home game five in Minnesota.

Lukas Swedin would end the night saving 42 of 46 shots faced as the Tauros ended the night putting 51 shots on net compared to the Bruins' 46.

Game five will be played on Monday night in Austin Minnesota at Riverside Arena. Thus far this year, the Tauros hold a 5-1 record on the road in Austin as they'll look to punch their ticket to the next round of 2025 Robertson Cup Playoffs.

As always, all Tauros games are broadcast live on NATV, and free live audio is available on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages. Puck drop for Monday night is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

