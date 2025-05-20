Danny Bagnole Makes Division III Commitment to SUNY-Geneseo

The Anchorage Wolverines lead scorer Danny Bagnole has committed to play Division III Hockey at SUNY-Geneseo in Geneseo, New York.

Bagnole recorded 32 goals during the 2024-2025 season, and managed a total of 47 goals in 122 games through his two seasons with the Wolverines.

"His ability with the puck and shooting skill set him up to have a monster 20-year-old year leading our team in scoring," Head Coach Nick Walters said. "It will be exciting to track his career as he moves on to the college ranks."

The power forward helped the Wolverines to the final four of the 2024 Robertson Cup, while leading in goals during the 2025 playoffs through the team's eight games.

SUNY-Geneseo Men's Hockey team fought to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four, where they fell during the semi-final game against Hobart College, the soon-to-be National Champions.

"SUNY-Geneseo is getting a dangerous player that will be able to make an immediate impact to their offense right when he steps on campus," Walters said.

Bagnole will begin play the 2025-2026 season with the Knights along with at least five former players from the NAHL.







