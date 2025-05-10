Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

May 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Game FIVE of the Midwest Division Championship is tonight at the Sullivan Arena between the Wisconsin Windigo and your Anchorage Wolverines.

This will be the final game in the Sully of the 24-25 season, with the winner of tonight's game advancing to the final four which will be played in Blaine, Minnesota.

It's time to Rage, Wolverines Nation. We NEED you tonight more than ever - ALL OR NOTHING!

Tickets are on sale NOW at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







