Anchorage Wolverines Secures Victory in Pivotal Match

May 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines pulled through in tonight's must-win game against the Wisconsin Windigo with a 4-2 victory at home.

After a scoreless first frame, Aaron VanWie put the first goal on the board with an assist off the boards from Andrew Karkoc in the first 30 seconds of the second.

The Windigo tied the score in the eleventh minute of the second; Karkoc followed securing his second point of the night putting the Wolverines up 2-1. Just a minute later, Toby Carlson widened the Wolverines lead to two.

Brock Devlin grabbed an empty netter for the Wolverines fourth goal of the night. The Windigo tallied one final goal before the final buzzer rang, finalizing a score at 4-2.

With the win, the Wolverines have pushed the series to game five in Anchorage.







