Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

May 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines close out their first season in the Sullivan Arena as they battle the Wisconsin Windigo in the Midwest Division Championship; the Wolverines must win tonight to keep the series alive and force a game five tomorrow.

The Wolverines have never allowed the Windigo to win a game in the Sullivan Arena, and they hope to keep that streak going through the weekend.

The winner of the series will advance to the final four in Blaine, Minnesota where the road to the Robertson Cup continues.

