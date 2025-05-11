Wolverines Come up Short in Game Five, Complete First Season at the Sullivan Arena

May 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

A hard fought series ended tonight with the Wolverines 2-1 defeat.

All goals were scored in the first frame, two from the Windigo and one from the Wolverines.

Age-out Romulus Riego de Dios secured the Wolverines lone goal of the night, assisted by Danny Bagnole and Toby Carlson.

Despite the loss, this season has been amazing; on and off the ice. The Wolverines saw victory in 20 of their 28 home games this season.

For the season, the Wolverines hold the first, second, and third place attendance records for the entire league. The average attendance of an Anchorage Wolverines game is more than any other attendance in the Midwest Division; and it's because of you, Wolverines Nation.

We are here because of the Anchorage community. YOU brought hockey back to our town, YOU supported and rallied behind a team, and YOU sold out the Sullivan Arena for the first time in a decade.

We may be heartbroken now, but we have plenty to celebrate. Thank you for believing in the players and the organization, your support does not go unnoticed.

Information regarding the 2024-2025 season will be released as we are informed.

Thank you, Wolverines Nation.







