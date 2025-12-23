Wings Take Two Losses to Austin Heading into Holiday Break

Published on December 22, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Austin Bruins for the last games before the Holiday Break, and the last games of 2025. The Wings would come out strong for both games, but would take two unfortunate losses.

(Friday, Dec. 19 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Right away to start out the first period, Sam Scheetz would score his 15th goal of the season getting the Wings on the board first. This goal would be assisted by Caden Lee and Jonathan Doucette. Following this goal, the Bruins would find themselves in the penalty box a few times, and at the 9:14 mark, Easton Edwards would extend the Wings lead with a Power Play goal assisted by Price Grimes and Gavin Reed. Before the period would end however, Austin would get their chance to get on the board when Siamion Marshchanok would find the back of the net. Both teams would go to their respective locker rooms with the Wings having a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, it would be all Austin as they would score four unanswered goals. To start, Alex Perrault would score within the first minute of the period, and getting his first goal of the season. Shortly after, the Wings would go on the penalty kill, and Gavin Hruza would score on the Power Play, giving Austin their official lead of the game. After a bit of back and forth action, EJ Paddington would then score extending the Bruins lead. After this goal, EJ Paddington would hit the Wings goaltender, which would lead to a fight between him and Charlie Burchfield. Even after that, and in hopes to liven up the benches, Price Grimes would drop the gloves with Austin Doyle as well. Unfortunately though, with just 50 seconds left remaining in the second, Connor Beckwith would score pushing their lead even further. The Bruins would have a 5-3 lead heading into the third period.

In the third period, there would be no additional scoring even though both teams would have a Power Play. With no additional scoring, Austin would have the 5-2 win on night one.

Adam Dybal started in net on Friday, and saved 18 of 23. Willum Braun would play the final period of the night, and would save 10 of 10.

(Saturday, Dec. 20 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) On Saturday, the Wings would again come out strong like they did on Friday. At the 17:32 mark, Cooper Anderson would score, getting the Wings on the board first. This goal would be assisted by Briggs Orr and Easton Edwards. Shortly after, the Bruins would tie up the game would EJ Paddington would score. With these being the only goals of the first period, the teams would be tied heading into the second period of the night.

Right away in the second period, the Wings would find themselves on the Penalty Kill, and Matsevei Marshchanok would score on the Power Play for the Bruins. After, EJ Paddington would get his second goal of the game, extending the Bruins lead even further. The score would be 3-1 heading into the third period.

In the third, within the first minute of the period, Jack Mcdonough would score bringing the Wings within one. This goal would be assisted by Brody Dustin. After, the Wings would find themselves on the Penalty Kill yet again and Matsvei Marshchanok would score another Power Play goal, and his second goal of the game. After, the Wings would get their chance on the Power Play, and Sam Scheetz would score a Power Play goal, again bringing the Wings within one yet again. As time was running out, the Wings would pull their goal tender as they were able to keep the puck in their offensive zone throughout the third period. Even though the Wings would have quite a few good chances to tie up the game, Siamion Marshchanok would send one into the empty net, and take the win for the Bruins yet again on night two.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings stopping 16 of 20, and ended the night with a 0.800 GAA.

The Wings will now be on their Holiday Break, but will return to Aberdeen on the 30th for games on the 2nd and 3rd of January being played in Mason City Iowa VS the North Iowa Bulls. Then, they will be back in Aberdeen to take on the North Iowa Bulls in the Odde on January 9th and 10th. Advanced tickets can be purchased on tickets.aberdeenwings.com.

Be sure to keep up on all things Wings by following us on our social media!







North American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.