Wings Split Weekend with Norsemen in St. Cloud

Published on January 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to St. Cloud, MN to take on the Norsemen and would have a high-intensity weekend. They would fall Friday after a close first 2 periods, but just could not find the back of the net in the third. On Saturday, they would come away with a win even after both teams found themselves in the box on multiple occasions.

(Friday, Jan. 23 - St. Cloud MAC, St. Cloud, MN) In the first period, the Wings would come out strong and they would be able to keep the puck in their offensive zone for a good amount of the period. In the first period alone, they would outshoot the Norsemen 16-7, and would kill off a penalty. After the first 20 minutes, neither team would score, and the game would be tied at 0 after one period of play.

In the second period, it would look as though St. Cloud would come out matching Aberdeen's physicality. At the 13:02 mark, that matchup would pay off for the Norsemen as Christian Garrity would break the ice and find the back of the net. Shortly after, the Wings would find themselves on the Penalty Kill, only this time they would not be as successful on it. Wyatt Farrell would score, giving the Norsemen a 2-0 lead. Not 30 seconds after the Norsemen Power Play goal however, the Wings were looking for a response and they got one. Taven James would score at the 7:26 mark with assists coming from Keaton Weis and Briggs Orr bringing the score within one. As time would get closer to ending the period, newly-committed Matthew Martin would score his 17th goal of the season with help from Jibber Kuhl and Cooper Anderson, which then would result in a 5 minute Power Play for the Norsemen, and a game misconduct for the Wings. For the remainder of the period, the Norsemen would be on the man-advantage. But, the game would be tied at 2 heading into the final period of play. In the third period, the Wings would hold the Norsemen to just 4 shots on goal to their 13, but would let up 2 odd man rushes, which would result in scoring chances. The first would come at the 12:13 mark with the goal being scored by Christian Garrity, the second at the 3:41 mark being scored by Sam Crane. After, the Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game. And although they had some Grade A scoring chances, they just could not find the back of the net. The Norsemen would win night one with a score of 4-2.

Adam Dybal was in net on Friday stopping 21 of 25, and ended the night with a 0.84 SV%.

(Saturday, Jan. 24 - St. Cloud MAC, St. Cloud, MN) On Saturday, the Wings knew they would have to come out a bit stronger, but the Norsemen would not go down without a fight. Right away within the first 40 seconds of the first period, the Wings would be on the board when David Hruby would score with help from Owen Pitters and Herman Berggren. Each team would get a Power Play opportunity after this goal, but neither team would come out successful. The Wings would have the 1-0 lead before the second period.

In the second, tensions would start to rise as the scoresheet would be filled with penalties, but also with Power Play goals. Roughing penalties would ensue right before the halfway mark of the period, which would carry on throughout. Finally, charging and game misconducts were called, which would give the Norsemen the upper hand. At the 11:58 mark, Billy Biedermann would score on the Power Play for the Norsemen's first goal of the night. As the game went on, Billy Biedermann would get another Power Play goal, giving St. Cloud their first lead of the night, and the Wings again would be looking for another response. The Wings would find themselves on the Power Play after even more tensions would arise, and Easton Edwards would score a Power Play goal for the Wings with help from Owen Pitters and Price Grimes. For the second night in a row, the game would be tied at 2 going into the final period of the weekend.

In the third period, the Wings would not only outshoot the Norsemen 16-7, but they would do all the scoring. Right away at the 18:23 mark, Owen Pitters would get his 20th goal of the season, and the later called game-winning-goal, with help from Brody Dustin and David Hruby. Just 3 minutes after, Anthony Ciaramitaro would add to the score sheet with his blue line goal as he had assistance also from David Hruby and Finn Safir. Desperation would start to set in for St. Cloud, and it would look as though they would try and pull their goaltender. Just as he was about to leave his crease, the Wings would get a breakaway chance and score with just 2 minutes left in the game. This goal would be scored by Matthew Martin with assists from Jibber Kuhl and Herman Berggren. The Wings would win on Saturday with a score of 5-2.

Willum Braun was in net on Saturday stopping 30 of 32, and ended the night with a 0.938 SV%.

The Wings will now be back in Aberdeen to take on the Bismarck Bobcats in the Odde Ice Center on January 30th and 31st. Friday is Free Kids Friday, and Saturday is Food Drive and Jersey Giveaway Night! Join us at City Lights Bar and Event Center after Saturday's game for a Post Game Party!

