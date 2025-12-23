Amarillo Splits Road Series with Odessa

The Amarillo Wranglers made the short trek down to Odessa, Texas, on Friday morning for the last time the two sides would meet in Odessa. The Wranglers rolled into Odessa up 3-2 in the Austin Hose Rivarly Cup Series, so a road series sweep would capture the Austin Hose Cup. Fresh off their 3-game winning streak being snapped, the Wranglers were hungry to get back in the win column.

Friday:

The Amarillo Wranglers were in cruise control from the second the puck was dropped, and eventually it would be the Long Beach, California, native Ty Izadi, who has been on a hot streak lately, who would rifle home a power play goal with 15:15 left in the 1st period. Ty Izadi would be assisted by Hayden Hedquist and Caden Hegraty. The Wranglers would come out swarming the Jackalopes less than two minutes into the 2nd period as Tyler Tsoukalas would slot home a goal, extending the Wranglers' lead to 2-0. Tsoukalas would be assisted by Jacob Miller and Domeniks Domokejves. Halfway through the 2nd period, the Jackalopes would find a power play goal, making it a 1-goal game. With 4:14 left in the 2nd period, Mason Lupo would blast home a cannon of a short-handed goal while being assisted by Domeniks Domokejves and Tiernan O'Rourke, restoring the Wranglers' 2-goal lead heading into the 2nd intermission. With 8:02 left in the 3rd period, Daniel Rassega would find twine, putting the Wranglers up 4-1, while being assisted by Alfons Jentler, who picked out Rassega with a beautiful feed, and Caden Hegraty would pick up the secondary assist. The Jackalopes would pull their goalie, and with 2:35 left in the game, Ty Izadi would find the empty net for his 2nd goal on the night. Ty Izadi would be assisted by Tiernan O'Rourke and Caden Hegraty who would tally his third assist on the night.

Ty Izadi: 2 goals, 2 points

Domeniks Domokejves: 2 assists, 2 points

Caden Hegraty: 3 assists, 3 points

Tiernan O'Rourke: 2 assists, 2 points

Mason Lupo: 1 goal, 1 point

Daniel Rassega: 1 goal, 1 point

Alfons Jentler: 1 assist, 1 point

Jacob Miller: 1 assist, 1 point

Hayden Hedquist: 1 assist, 1 point

Charles Antione-Girard: 31 saves on 32 shots, .969 SV%

Saturday:

For the Odessa Jackalopes, they had a chip on their shoulder after losing at home the night before and being on the brink of losing out on a chance to snatch up the Austin Hose Rivalry Cup with one final game left, needing a win to force a potential tie-breaking scenario.

The Jackalopes would find an early 2-0 lead after the 1st period; the Wranglers had their work cut out for them after the 1st period. The Wranglers came bursting out in the 2nd period and were the better team that period but could only cut the deficit in half courtesy of a Jacob Miller power play goal. Jacob Miller would be assisted by Kirill Evstigneev and Michael Tarasenko. The Wranglers would head into the 3rd period down 2-1, needing a massive period just like the 2nd to turn the scoreline around. The Jackalopes would find two goals early in the 3rd period, extending their lead to 4-1. The Wranglers would not go quietly into the night without a fight. Halfway through the 3rd period, Alfons Jentler would rifle home a shorthanded goal while being assisted by Igor Petrov and Michael Tarasenko, making it a 2-goal deficit. The Jackalopes would tally a 5th goal. The Wrangler would pull Charles Antione-Girard for an extra attacker, and Daniel Rassega would make it a 5-3 scoreline while being assisted by Ty Izadi and Caden Hegraty. With only 25 seconds left in the 3rd period and down 5-3, time would not be on the Wranglers' side, and the Jackalopes would slot home an empty net goal for a 6-3 win.

Jacob Miller: 1 goal, 1 point

Daniel Rassega: 1 goal, 1 point

Kirill Evstigneev: 1 assist, 1 point

Michael Tarasenko: 2 assists, 2 points

Igor Petrov: 1 assist, 1 point

Ty Izadi: 1 assist, 1 point

Caden Hegraty: 1 assist, 1 point

The Amarillo Wranglers return home as they host the El Paso Rhinos December 27th and 28th. Last time the two sides met in El Paso, the Rhinos got the sweep, so the Wranglers are looking to get revenge on their fellow Lone Star State rival. Saturday is Run from your Relatives Bring a Bud Night and enjoy buy-one-get-one-free tickets. Sunday is Undie Sunday Bring brand-new packaged socks and underwear to toss on the ice after the first Wranglers goal.

