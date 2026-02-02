Aberdeen Sweeps Bismarck in Thrilling Weekend in the Odde

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Bismarck Bobcats in the Odde Ice Center for the second time of the Regular Season, and were able to come away with two great wins!

(Friday, Jan. 30 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Friday's game would start with both teams coming out on fire and ready to play. Halfway through the first, Aberdeen would get their chance on the Power Play, but Bismarck's goaltender would be up to the task and the Wings would unfortunately not be able to find the back of the net on their man advantage. Shortly after, Bismarck would be the first to break the ice when Noah Ziskie would score, and just a few minutes after that, he would score again. The Wings would try their best to get one on the board before the period would end, but would be unable to do so. The Bobcats would have a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second, the Wings would be able to climb their way back from the 2-0 deficit. At the 18:02 mark, Owen Pitters would score his 21st goal of the season with help from Brody Dustin and Cooper Anderson. Just a short while after, Matthew Martin would tie the game with assists coming from Cooper Anderson and Price Grimes. Between those goals, there would be Power Plays for each team, but neither would be successful. Coming off the Power Play however, Matthew Martin would get his second goal of the night, this time Jibber Kuhl and Easton Edwards would get the assists. At this point, the Wings would have the lead. As time would start to run out, Bismarck would strike again, tying the game once again. Both teams would head to their locker rooms tied at 3.

In the third period, it would be all Wings on the scoresheet. At the 15:47 mark, Cooper Anderson would score with help from Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin. Bismarck would try and get one back, but their attempts would be unsuccessful. With just under 4 minutes to go, Taven James would score with assists coming from Zan Spari-Leben and Keaton Weis extending the Aberdeen lead. Time would continue to tick down on the clock, and the Bobcats would pull their goaltender, but their continued attempts to take the game to overtime would be unsuccessful. The Wings would win on Friday with a score of 5-3.

Willum Braun was in net on Friday stopping 26 of 29, and ended the night with a .897 SV%.

(Saturday, Jan. 31 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Saturday's game would have the same fiery start as Friday's between the two teams. The teams were ready to play, and each wanted the win badly. Although each team would get a Power Play chance in the first, neither would come up successful on their man advantage. There would be no scoring in the first period.

In the second, the Bobcats would go to the Penalty Box, and set the Wings up on the Power Play. At the 16:11 mark, Jonathan Doucette would score a Power Play goal for the Wings with help from Caden Lee and Sam Scheetz putting them up by 1. Shortly after however, the Bobcats would respond when Jimmy Dodig would find the back of the net. Each team again would have a Power Play opportunity, but no additional scoring would be recorded for the rest of the second period. There would again be a tie game heading into the third period.

In the third, it would seem as though tensions would start to rise on the Bismarck end, and although Aberdeen would get a few Power Play opportunities, the Bismarck goaltender would have to stand on his head, and no additional scoring would be added to the scoresheet for the third period. So, this game would go to overtime.

In the overtime period, Bismarck would start out with possession, and the Wings goaltender would have to make a couple saves to start, but after that, the Wings remained in control. At the halfway mark of the overtime, Bismarck would have to go on the Penalty Kill, which would make it 4 on 3, with the Wings having the extra attacker. At the 1:15 mark, Cooper Anderson would be the one to fire it home with help from Owen Pitters and Jibber Kuhl, and the Wings would win on Saturday in overtime.

Adam Dybal was in net on Saturday stopping 24 of 25, and ended the night with a .960 SV%.

After their sweep of Bismarck, the Wings now look to staying in Aberdeen and taking on the Minot Minotauros! Friday is our turn to celebrate I Hate Winter! Get out of the snow, and into the Odde to watch some hockey! Saturday is the annual Shriners Teddy Bear Toss! Bring those stuffed animals and make it rain bears for the first Aberdeen Wings goal!

