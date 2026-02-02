Score a Date with the Hat Tricks this Valentine's Day

Published on February 2, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Looking to make Valentine's Day unforgettable? The Danbury Hat Tricks are giving fans the chance to win the ultimate hockey-themed date night with the Score a Date with the Hat Tricks Valentine's Sweepstakes.

Designed for hockey fans and couples alike, the sweepstakes offers an exciting package built around the Hat Tricks' February 14, 2026 matchup against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. One lucky winner will walk away with a complete Valentine's experience, both on and off the ice.

The Grand Prize includes two tickets to the Hat Tricks' February 14 game, a $50 gift certificate to Mangia Mangia Restaurant, a complimentary one-night stay at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Danbury, a dozen roses, and the opportunity to take part in a ceremonial puck drop during the game.

A Second Prize winner will receive four tickets to the Hat Tricks' February 14 game, making it a perfect night out for friends or family.

As an added bonus, all entrants will receive a voucher for a free Chuck-A-Puck at a future Hat Tricks home game.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Fans can register once by visiting HatTricksNAHL.com, and entrants must be 18 years of age or older with a valid email address. Winners will be notified by email no later than February 10, 2026.

Don't miss your chance to score big this Valentine's Day - enter today and make February 14 a night to remember at the Danbury Ice Arena.







